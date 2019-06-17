House Help Sentenced To Life After Defiling 6-Year-Old Boy In Rongo

Rongo Senior Magistrate Raymond Langat has on Monday sentenced a house help to life in prison for defiling a six-year-old boy.

According to the Senior Magistrate, the woman who goes by the name “aunty” defiled her employer’s child infecting him with STI on March 30.

Magistrate Langat affirmed that he handed the maximum sentence as the suspect abused her position and harmed the minor.

He also noted that the suspect abused the child “despite knowing her health status exposing the minor to serious health risks.”

The woman’s lawyer asked the court for leniency in their sentencing, explaining that she is a first-time offender.

The Magistrate, however, stated that the nature of the offense outweighs her mitigation.

“This is a serious offense which needs deterrent nature, the boy had to be put on drugs to prevent any infection and at the time of testifying, the drugs were affecting him,” Mr Langat affirmed.

The minor, his mother, and a neighbor testified against the offender. Clinical officers also presented documents that affirm that the boy was defied.

He is currently under medication.

The house-help has 14 days to appeal the decision.

