Harmonize Responds To Ben Pol’s Hitting On Fiancée, Anerlisa Muigai Claims

Tanzanian star Harmonize has rubbished claims made by fellow Bongo Flava star Ben Pol two weeks ago.

On June 5, Ben Pol in an interview with Zamaradi Mketema named a couple of celebrities that he has seen in his fiancee Anerlisa Muigai’s DMs.

On the list was the Never Give Up crooner, Khaligraph Jones and Shettah.

“Wasanii wapo ninawaona Shettah, Harmonize, Khaligraph wasanii wapo nawaona kwanza blue ticks pale verified lakini sishangai kwa sababu ni msichana mrembo na ukipata nafasi ya kukaa naye kama hivi ndio unaona uzuri wake zaidi,” he said.

But according to Konde Boy, he met Anerlisa way before she and Ben Pol started dating. He also noted that he has too much respect for the Moyo Mashine singer to hit on his woman.

Harmonize further revealed that the fellow musician was only trying to create a buzz around the issue hence the name dropping.

“Unajua mkiwa katika mahusiono kila mtu anataka kumheshimu mwenzake kuwa usinichukulie poa, kuwa kuna mtu, fulani alishawahi kunitongozanga. Kuna vitu vingine vinaongelewa vinaweza kuwa vya ukweli au sio kweli. So as a gentleman ukisikia vitu kama hivyo si vizuri kuweka kwenye public.

Angeniambia tu bro wife kaniambia hivi na hivi, na mimi ningemwambia that’s not true. Hamna ukweli kwa hilo, before I was feeling bad lakini nikasema sisi binadamu. Mwanamke wa Ben Pol mimi nimemjua hata kabla hajamjua Ben, like three years ago.

But mimi naheshimu na sisi ni binadamu sometimes tunateleza. Labda shemela wetu pia kaamua kusema ivo kumwasha bro kuwa usinichukulie poa, kuna watu bado wananifuata. Mimi sio stupid kuona watu wako kwa mahusiano serious alafu mimi namtext DM.

Ben Pol is my brother and I love him so much and nimeshiriki katika kazi yake ya Why and I like him he is just humble and my role model too because mimi nimeanza kumskia Ben Pol back in the days at a time I was nobody,” Harmonize said during a recent interview.

