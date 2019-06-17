AFC Leopards’ Ezekiel Seda Forced To Retire Due To Injury

AFC Leopards midfielder Ezekiel Seda has quite professional football due to a nagging knee injury, the club has confirmed.

Seda has effectively terminated his contract with the 12-time KPL winners.

“This is due to a knee injury he sustained in a KPL match vs Bandari FC in Mombasa,” Leopards said in a statement.

“This is the has been the hardest to make, this injury has led me to consider my playing career and I have come to a conclusion that at this point I would wish to put an end to my playing career and pursue other ventures.

I would love to thank the AFC Leopards administration for giving me the opportunity to play for this great club for the last one year.

The club has stood with me through my injury and ensured that I received adequate medical care and rehabilitation,” the player said.

