DCI Arrest 65-Year-Old Man Who Ruthlessly Whipped Man In Viral Video In Kajiado  

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have arrested a 65-yer-old man for allegedly being among three others who ruthlessly whipped a man in Kajiado.

The man is noted to have been assaulted within Sajiloni area of Dalalekutuk ward in Kajiado Central.

“65-year-old Joseph Pasile Mulata was Today arrested by DCI Detectives following a viral video of a man being ruthlessly whipped by a group of about FOUR men within Sajiloni area of Dalalekutuk ward in Kajiado Central,” the DCI stated.

Read:

65-year-old Joseph Pasile Mulata was Today arrested by @DCI_Kenya Detectives following a viral video of a man being ruthlessly whipped by a group of about FOUR men within Sajiloni area of Dalalekutuk ward in #Kajiado Central. THREE known suspects are being pursued by Detectives. pic.twitter.com/LgtxjgKGEN — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 16, 2019

According to a video that went viral, four men are seen assaulting a man who is tied down with ropes preventing him from defending himself.

The DCI notes that the suspects are alleged to be close family members of the victim.

Read also:

They have since called on the victim to report to any of their offices to aid in carrying out the investigations.

“Detectives investigating the case are appealing to the VICTIM to come forward and help them in the investigations,” DCI stated.

According to the DCI, three known suspects are currently being pursued by detectives.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu