President Uhuru ‘Sneaks’ From Security Detail For A Meal, Drinks With Raila At Yatch Club In Kisumu

President Uhuru is not new to breaking away from the norm this has been see through his tenure.

On Friday after attending thefuneral of Kisumu governor’s mother, he joined Raila for a meal at the yatch club in Kisumu.

According to the Daily Nation, the President took a small motorcade and sneaked away from his usual security protocol to go have a meal and drinks with former Prime Minster Raila Odinga. They were joined by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i

They are believed to have indulged in a sumptuous meal of fish, beef, traditional vegetables and Ugali.

This is the second time the President has abandoned his security to meet up with AU special envoy while in Kisumu. In January President Uhuru Kenyatta shocked many after he broke protocol at the Kisumu airport when he abruptly left in a vehicle with ODM leader Raila Odinga without his outriders.

The President was about to take off from the airport and was being seen off by dignitaries, including Raila Odinga who had arrived earlier in a chopper to see him off.

Mr Kenyatta arrived moments after Mr Odinga and briefly went to the VIP room before coming out to bid goodbye to dignitaries who had lined up to see him off. Shortly before he boarded his jet, Mr Odinga drew him aside to talk to him. They seemed to be in serious talks before everything changed and they left the airport.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was also caught on camera driving himself patiently waiting in the city traffic.

The Commander-in-Chief was driving a bulletproof Mercedes G-Wagon to Masai Lodge – Rongai, most probably for his favorite meal, nyama-choma

The Head of State, in the photo, is seen talking to a certain lady most probably a beggar but it is not yet clear what they are talking about.

