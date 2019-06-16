Passengers Of Busia-bound TCB Bus Left Stranded As Driver, Conductor Flee

Passengers of a Busia-bound TCB Sacco bus spent the night in the cold near University of Nairobi Kenya Science Campus on Ngong Road after the bus stalled, and the crew fled.

The bus, registration number KBJ 732 R is reported to have left the country bus station at around 10pm Saturday night, but developed issues almost immediately.

According to a passenger who spoke to a local TV station, the bus would halt at bumps and force the crew to push it over.

Upon reaching University of Nairobi Kenya Science Campus on Ngong Road, the bus could no longer move, with the driver and the conductor promising to bring another bus.

“The bus driver and conductor then told us that they were going to bring another vehicle onto which we would be transferred so as to continue with the journey but they never came back. We tried contacting the police for help but they told us that that is not their work,” said the passenger.

Among the passengers are four high school students, who were heading back to school after the mid-term break.

The police said that the bus would be towed to Kilimani Police Station.

