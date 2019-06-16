Olunga On The Mark As Harambee Stars Draw 1-1 With DRC

The Kenya National Team, Harambee Stars, played out a 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo in their final pre-AFCON 2019 friendly match played on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

After a promising start to the first half, Michael Olunga put Kenya on the front foot in the 25th minute from a swift counter-attack that had seen Ayub Timbe do the spadework on the left flank. The first half ended 1-0.

Stars would have gone behind at the start of the second half when Cedric Bakambu stepped up to take a penalty he had been awarded after Patrick Matasi was adjudged to have brought him down in the box.

Matasi, however, stepped up to save the spot kick, keeping Kenya in the match.

They thereafter were victims of missed chances in the second half and were duly punished in the 86th minute when Arthur Masuaku’s low effort from a free kick slipped through Patrick Matasi’s fingertips, and into the net.

Both sides would then fail to find a winner, the match ending 1-1.

The friendly was the second and final one for Harambee Stars, who will now fly back to their base in France on Sunday, June 15, ahead of their departure to Cairo, Egypt, on June 19, 2019, for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Starting XI

18. Patrick Matasi, 20. Philemon Otieno, 3. Abud Omar, 4. Joash Onyango, 2. Joseph Okumu, 21. Dennis Odhiambo, 12. Victor Wanyama, 11. Francis Kahata, 17. Ismael Gonzalez, 7. Ayub Timbe, 16. Paul Were, 10. Eric Johanna, 19. Ovella Ochieng, 14. Michael Olunga, 22. Masud Juma

Substitutes

1. Faruk Shikalo, 23. John Oyemba, 5. Musa Mohamed, 13. Eric Ouma, 15. David Owino, 6. Bernard Ochieng, 8. Johanna Omollo, 9. John Avire

