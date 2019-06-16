Kenyan Student Norah Jelagat Found Dead At Stanford University USA

Norah Jelagat Borus,who was among the 2013 KCSE to candidate was on Friday found dead at her residence in Stanford University in the United States of America.

The former Precious Blood Riruta alumni’s family confirmed the death with the spokesperson saying that some relatives had travelled to find out what may have happened.

“Yes it is true the family has received the shocking news, but her father and some family members have travelled to the US to establish the cause of her death,” said Mr Maswan, the family spokesperson.

The university’s Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole confirmed the death in an email to the students, saying they were ‘not in a position to share the identity of the student’.

“We have lost another member of our student community. Police this afternoon have confirmed the death of an undergraduate co-term student who was found in a residence on campus,” Brubaker-Cole said.

The students affairs office at the Stanford University alluded that it was becoming unsafe as Jelagat’s case was the fourth one since February.

The police have however dismissed those claims.

