Kitale Prosecutor Jailed For Two Years Over Ksh60,000 Bribery

A Kitale-based prosecutor James Naburuk Sichangi has been jailed for two years after he was convicted of soliciting for bribes.

On top of it, Sichangi will also pay a fine of Ksh200,000 for contravening the Ethics and Economic Crime Act.

Delivering the judgement, Eldoret Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa said that Sichangi’s action exposed the National police and the office of Director of Public Prosecutor to public ridicule and contempt.

Sichangi, on November 15, 2014, solicited for a bribe of Ksh60,000 from Ms Joyce Wanjiku as an inducement to support a bail application by Wanjiku’s employee Fred Wabuoba who was charged in a Kitale court.

He is also reported to have concealed Ksh30, 000 which was to be used as evidence into the alleged offence.

The incidence was reported to Eldoret EACC office, who instigated an investigation through Ms Wanjiku. They provided her with the Ksh60,000 bribe, marked money, and a voice recorder.

The prosecutor was arrested immediately after receiving the bribe.

He was charged with five counts of bribery, but the others were not proven beyond reasonable doubt according to the court.

“The court finds that 1st, 3rd and 5th counts have not been proved beyond reasonable doubt of which the accused is acquitted. In respect to the second and fourth count they have been proved beyond a reasonable doubt,” said the Magistrate in his judgement.

