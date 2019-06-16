Five Arrested For Allegedly Digging Tunnel, Stealing Ksh1.5 Million From Micro-finance Firm In Kitui

Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the loss of Ksh1.5 million belonging to Itoleka Financial Services Association’s Mutune branch in Kitui County.

According to reports, the five, who are employees of the firm, allegedly dug a tunnel leading to the banking hall of the microfinance.

The guard of the bank, who said that he did not hear any noise during the Friday night heist was also arrested.

Read: Kitale Thieves Drill Shop’s Wall Only To Find Sh2000

It is reported that the bank employees intentionally chose to leave the cash in their drawers instead of the bank safe, where money is normally kept at the close of the business day.

Kitui Central Deputy OCPD Edward Legei said the bank’s night guard discovered the huge hole on the wall before he informed the police on Saturday morning.

“The night guard told the police that as he was patrolling the bank when he saw a tunnel,” said Mr Legei. Read: Police Arrest Two Over Cooperative Bank Foiled Robbery In Githurai