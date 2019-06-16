Burial Of 89-year Old Herder Halted In Migori To Look For Relatives

The burial of 89-year-old man in Thidhna village in Suna East, Migori County, was on Saturday evening halted as residents demanded that his relatives be traced first.

The man, James Otieno Onino, had been a herder for hire in the village for several years, and his relatives are said to be residents of Siaya County.

Initially, the elders had said that they had obtained a burial permit from the chief, but the chief refuted the claims.

The Chief, Daniel Matolo, said that elders from the village had sought a burial permit, but he denied them asking that the man’s relatives be traced first.

Onino’s body was on Saturday discovered in a house formerly built for police officers at Thidhna where he had been living for several years.

The body was taken to the morgue as efforts to trace his family and inform them commenced.

