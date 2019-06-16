in POLITICS

Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala Almost Attacks CAS Ababu Namwamba’s PA During Burial – VIDEO

Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

A fracas ensued on Sunday in a burial in Busia after CAS Ababu Namwamba’s PA made statements that rubbed Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala the wrong way.

In a video published by the Star, Namwamba’s PA Erick Obayi told Wanjala that they had no business to do with him, words that elicited heckling from the crowd.

The MP was constrained from leaving his seat by his bodyguards, as he wanted to attack the PA.

Sisi hatuna jambo lolote na wewe (We have no problem with you). We don’t have any business with you…” said Obayi before he was cut short by angry crowd.

According to reports by the Star, Obayi had earlier called for Namwamba to be respected as a government official.

“We would like you to know next time you invite him to an event that he holds a position in government. He is not just a former MP, but a government official,” he said.

Namwamba lost the Budalangi seat to Wanjala in 2017, after changing his political allegiance from ODM to Liberal Party of Kenya (LPK), which is affiliated to the ruling Jubilee Party.

He was later after the general elections appointed the Foreign Affairs CAS.

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.

