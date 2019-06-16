Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala Almost Attacks CAS Ababu Namwamba’s PA During Burial – VIDEO

A fracas ensued on Sunday in a burial in Busia after CAS Ababu Namwamba’s PA made statements that rubbed Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala the wrong way.

In a video published by the Star, Namwamba’s PA Erick Obayi told Wanjala that they had no business to do with him, words that elicited heckling from the crowd.

The MP was constrained from leaving his seat by his bodyguards, as he wanted to attack the PA.

Read: Treat Us With Decorum, Governors Tell Graft Bodies After Waititu’s ‘Inhuman’ Arrest

“Sisi hatuna jambo lolote na wewe (We have no problem with you). We don’t have any business with you…” said Obayi before he was cut short by angry crowd.

According to reports by the Star, Obayi had earlier called for Namwamba to be respected as a government official.

“We would like you to know next time you invite him to an event that he holds a position in government. He is not just a former MP, but a government official,” he said.

Read: Kiambu Governor Waititu Arrested By EACC Detectives In Graft Probe – Video

Namwamba lost the Budalangi seat to Wanjala in 2017, after changing his political allegiance from ODM to Liberal Party of Kenya (LPK), which is affiliated to the ruling Jubilee Party.

He was later after the general elections appointed the Foreign Affairs CAS.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu