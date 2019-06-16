Armed Gangsters Kill Police Officer In His Kitengela Residential House

Two armed gangsters attacked and killed a police officer in his rental house in Kitengela, Kajiado on Friday night.

The two stormed the officer’s house and fired four bullets on the officer, with three finding their mark on the officer’s neck, chest and the abdomen.

The officer, Erick Mwirigi, 34, who is based in Athi River police station died on the spot.

Read: Thika Residents Hand Over To Police Suspected Lesbians Caught Kissing In Public

The fourth bullet is reported to have hit Mwirigi’s wife at the left arm. She was rushed and admitted at the Nairobi Womens Hospital Kitengela branch and doctors said she is out of danger.

The gangsters ordered the wife to transfer all the money in her phone to their phones, before leaving.

“The wife was robbed cash Sh9,300 with Sh1,000 was transferred from her MPesa account. Two mobile phones were also stolen valued at Sh20,000,” said Athi River deputy county commissioner David Juma.

Read: Police Launch Manhunt For Lawyer Assa Nyakundi As He Goes Into Hiding

Their six year old girl survived the melee without a scratch.

Confirming the incident, said the matter was reported at Kitengela police station.

“It was reported by a resident of EPZ that he received a call from a local who informed him that his neighbour Erick Mwirigi and his wife namely Gloria Ngatha had been shot by two armed men and had been rushed to Nairobi Women’s Hospital where no 87990 PC/drv Erick Mwirigi Meru adult aged 34 years old who is a police officer based at Athi River police station was pronounced dead upon arrival,” said Juma.

Three 9mm spent cartridges were recovered at the site of crime, as the police launched manhunt for the killers.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu