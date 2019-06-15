Netizens Make Fun Of Vera Sidika’s Unbleached Toes (Photo)

Earlier on in the week the beautiful Vera Sidika had people talking but not about her huge derriere.

The socialite turned businesswoman posed for the cameras on a quad bike but what caught the people’s attention were her toes.

A few years back Vera who can also sing bleached her skin at Sh50 million while in the US.

But according to the pictures shared on her Instagram page, her toe knuckles did not lose their original colour.

View this post on Instagram Let’s go for a ride 🏍 A post shared by VERA SIDIKA (@queenveebosset) on Jun 13, 2019 at 9:42am PDT

They were as dark as the rest of her body before the make over back in 2015.

Her followers were quick to point out the “mismatched” toes. Some wondered why they looked like those of an elderly woman.

Vera could however not stand the insults and instead took down the negative comments.

Here are some of the comments:

“The amount of air you have breathed in can put out a whole fire in Gikomba…” Mweru Winney commented.

“Lakini kusema kweli ile siku huyu msacha mluhya atazaa watoto watoke weusi kama wafula fundi wa viatu ataambia nini watu,” Peter Bram wrote.

A Steve Muli said, “Mr Rotich …Hii mwili imewekwa kwa budget cos maintenance si mchezo.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu