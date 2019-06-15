Thika Residents Hand Over To Police Suspected Lesbians Caught Kissing In Public

There was drama in Thika after residents handed over two suspected lesbians to the police.

The women were seen passionately making out outside Thika Arcade when the angry mob frogmarched them to Thika police station.

“They were kissing here as people watched, members of the public became angry and took them to the station,” a resident told a local blog.

Upon inquiry it was found that the younger woman is a student at a local college. She told the people that she is the other woman’s “wife”.

2 suspected lesbians have been frog-matched to Thika Police Station by irritated residents after they were seen passionately kissing publicly outside Thika Arcade. pic.twitter.com/OnKkL1DPRz — Thika Town Today – 3T (@ThikaTowntoday) June 15, 2019

The older woman apparently comes from the posh Karen estate.

On May 24, a three judge bench declined to repeal section 162 (a) of the Penal Code which criminalizes gay sex.

“We hereby decline the relief sought and dismiss the combined petition,” Justice Roselyn Aburili said as she delivered the unanimous ruling.

“We find that the impugned sections are not unconstitutional, accordingly the combined petitions have no merit.”

