Sonko’s Heartfelt Birthday Message To His Adopted Son Thrills Kenyans

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Saturday excited netizens as he drafted a heart-warming birthday message to his adopted son Gift Osinya as he turned 18 years old.

Posting on his Facebook page, Sonko expressed his gratitude to God for preserving Gift’s life as he was a victim of a terror attack that happened in Likoni.

The 2014 attack saw Sonko’s now adopted son rescue his younger brother who was then eight-months-old after their mother succumbed in the attack.

Read:

Sonko exclaimed: “5 years ago he rescued his younger brother Satrin Osinya from a hail of al-Shabab militants bullets who had opened fire in a church killing their mother instantly. The Devil is a liar as he thought that would be the end of their life as their late mother was the sole breadwinner of their family.

“Today the two are part and parcel of our blessed family and they’ve been a big blessing to us. Happy birthday, Gift may you live to blow another 1001 candles. We love you so much,” he added.

The county boss went ahead to assert that naysayers who may try to politicize his service to the poor will not stop him from wishing his son a Happy Birthday.

“Serving the poor is serving the living God and this is where blessings come from but there are a few dirty minded people who politicize this saying its PR which will not stop me from wishing a happy belated 18th birthday to our adopted Son Gift Osinya,” he mentioned.

Netizens joined the county boss in wishing his son a happy birthday, while others applauded him for his heart for humanity.

During the attack, Satrin, Gift’s younger brother was left with a bullet lodged in his brain and five other people killed including their mother.

After a five-hour operation at the Kenyatta National Hospital, the bullet was successfully removed from Osinya’s brain and he was later adopted by Sonko.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu