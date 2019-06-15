Sabina Chege Left In Tears After Being Heckled In Murang’a

Murang’ woman representative Sabina Chege was left I years after he was booed in her home town.

Chege who had accompanied other ladies in the embrace rally was left crying after a section of the crowd booed her.

She beseeched the team not to heckle her but her attempts fell on deaf ears and she ended dbup lecturing the crowd asking them if they had been sent by someone. The county woman rep then demanded respect from the defiant crowd.

Read: Ian Fernandes and Shirleen Samat Expected to Move from Nation to MediaMax in May

“I swear if you are here having being sent by somebody…,” she told the rowdy audience. “I beseech you as your County mother, do not disrespect me in front of my guests,” she said.

She then broke into tears and her guests and fellow women came to console her. After she regained her composure Sabina Chege went to the podium to defend President Uhuru Kenyatta. She asked the residents to let him work.

“Do you love Uhuru or not? Do you want to shame him? Let us let Uhuru do his work, he has three years left and we will support him and his Ministers to do their job,” she said.

She was accompanied by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Homabay Member of Parliament Gladys Wanga, Kigumo MP Wangari Mwaniki, Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rachel Shebesh, Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi among others.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu