KOT Troll Beatrice Elachi As She Gets Down To Diamond’s Tetema (Video)

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) trolled a fit former Nairobi County Assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi.

Elachi was impeached in September 2018 over abuse of office, interfering with county procurement and misuse of public funds.

The former nominated legislator is said to have spent Sh1.5 million, public funds, on travel to the US for plastic and knee surgery as evidenced by claims from CIC Insurance.

It is because of her “life threatening” condition that she (Elachi) could not fly Economy Class. On March 4, 2018 the ex speaker through Travel Plaza asked for a first class booking on Emirates Airlines which cost the county government Sh1.6 million against the SRC regulations.

But Elachi seems all healed up if the dance moves she pulled on Friday during an Embrace Movement rally in Murang’a County are anything to go by.

Elachi wowed the residents as she and other women legislators got down to Diamond Platnumz’s Tetema.

Wait a minute @OliverMathenge,is that @BEATRICEELACHI "tetemaing?" I remember how she had backache problems that cost County heavily when flying abroad. Am happy she's OK now. Next time she'll fly in a cheaper flight I guess😊 — @AMokaya (@aloyce_mokaya) June 14, 2019

Is that the same Elachi who cant fly economy class coz of her 'condition'? — DruhInspired (@druhmirara) June 15, 2019

And 20 year olds can not make moves😁😁😁and how is Elachi dancing yet she can not fly economy😂😂😂😂isn't her condition life threatening? https://t.co/BP2Rh8yDrY — Ohta Ryota (@Ohta_Ryota) June 15, 2019

Youth and Gender CAS Rachel Shebesh also thrilled the crowd with her electric dance moves.

She was joined on stage by Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi who was on Thursday assaulted by Wajir West MP Rashid Kassim.

Also present was Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Gladys Wanga, Sabina Chege and Esther Passaris among others.

