“Kijana Fupi Round” Outrightly Rejects DP Ruto’s Job Offer 

Dennis Kapchok Ruto, popularly known as Mulmulwas has declined a job offer that was given to him by Deputy President William Ruto.

During his visit to West Pokot on Friday, the DP offered Dennis a job on condition that he should cease opposing all government projects in the area.

Addressing the residents, the DP mentioned: “Huyu kijana anaitwa mulmulwas atatafutiwa kazi lakini awache kupinga miradi ya serikali lazima akome (I want to say Mulmulwas will be given a job but first he must stop opposing government projects. He must stop).

“Kuzuia sewage system isijengwe si kazi, hiyo ni upuzi! (Blocking the construction of a sewage system is not work, that’s plain ignorance)” Ruto went on to add.

Read:

However, the man dubbed “kijana fupi round” by West Pokot Governor Prof. John Lonyangapuo has turned down the offer over what he claims is a misrepresentation of what he is fighting against.

Speaking to Nation, Mulmulwas asserted: “My fight against fundamental issues on impunity, corruption, and misuse of resources in the County cannot be reduced to a job.”

According to him, his response to opposing the sewage project being constructed in the county was genuine.

He noted: “The DP was misled because we are not rejecting the water sewage project but the due process should be followed. There was no public participation.”

Furthermore, Dennis stated that the grievances he raised have since not been settled by the county government, hence he cannot settle for a job which was not his goal.

He exclaimed: “I didn’t apply for any job. I appreciate the offer but I doubt if I will take the job,” he explained.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu