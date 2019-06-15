Kakamega Twins’ DNA Results Finally Released

Kakamega girls, Sharon Mathias, and Melon Lutenyo, who became the talk of town following their striking resemblance two months ago have finally received their DNA results.

According to the tests conducted at Lancet Kenya, the two girls, Sharon and Melon, are indeed twins.

The two who were raised by different families had traveled to Nairobi on Friday to receive their much-awaited results.

It is however unclear on whether they are related to Melvis Imbayi.

The girls’ mother is Rosemary Khaveveli Onyango.

Sharon and Melon were born at the current Kakamega County Referral Hospital in 1999 but lived separately all their lives.

Angelina Omina and Rosemary Khaveveli both went into labor around the same time and were admitted to Kakamega hospital.

Following the births of the children, Rosemary was told she had twins whom she named Melon and Melvin. Angelina was given her little girl and she called her Sharon.

Melon was raised in Likuyani, Kakamega County while Sharon was raised in Kangemi, Nairobi County.

Rosemary, who had been staying with Melon had earlier stated Sharon was also her biological daughter.

