How Huddah Monroe’s “Sexy” Message To Teenage Boy Backfired

Socialite turned businesswoman Huddah Monroe is a woman of many talents but sending DMs is not one of them.

On Instagram, the Huddah Cosmetics chief executive narrated how her first and last DM backfired.

According to Huddah, she spotted a “yummy” man on social media and thought it wise to slide into his DMs.

“Saw a fine boy on IG, I don’t dm men, but I DMd him like “You so yummy”,” she recounted.

She would later find out that the man was a teenager after receiving a warning from his parents.

The parents, Huddah revealed, are well known personalities.

“I got a DM from his dad and his mom who are big time celebrities telling me to stop being a “COUGAR”. I read and unread. Such Weirdos!” she added.

Lucky for the parents, the socialite will no longer be sending DMs to anyone, ever.

“I’m done! First DM attempt fail,” she added.

