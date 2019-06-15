Harambee Stars Leave Paris For Madrid For Final Friendly Against DRC

The Kenya National football team, Harambee Stars, is set to play the Democratic Republic of Congo in their second and final pre-AFCON friendly match.

The team left their Paris camp this morning for Madrid.

The match, slated for Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Estadio de Santa Ana in Madrid, Spain, starting at 8 pm EAT, comes after Kenya beat Madagascar 1-0 in the first pre-AFCON friendly played on Friday last week.

Coach Sébastien Migné has noted that the team is well prepared for Saturday’s match.

This as he also confirmed the unavailability of defender Musa Mohamed, but expressed optimism that Musa will be fit in time for AFCON, and that he has enough depth to plug in the void.

“We are well prepared. Everything is okay and we are on the way,” said coach Migné.

“We will not risk fielding Musa (Mohammed) and Brian (Mandela, who has been ruled out of the tournament) because our priority is on our match against Algeria. In his absence we have an opportunity to see what other players can offer,” he added.

Further, the coach issued a rallying call to fans to create a positive vibe around the national team, as they prepare to go back to the continental scene for the first time in 15 years.

“Don’t forget where we were one year ago. The players have achieved something fantastic (AFCON Qualification). We are not a high-level team, we are on the way, and we can only get to the top if Kenyans support us,” he said.

The team is currently in the second of its three-week camp at the French Rugby Federation in Paris, France.

Ahead of the friendly match, Stars will jet out to Madrid on Saturday and are scheduled to arrive in Spain at 2 pm, ahead of the match, set to kick off at 7 pm local time.

The team will then fly back to France on Sunday, three days before their scheduled departure to Cairo, Egypt, on June 19, 2019.

