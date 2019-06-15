Aisha Jumwa Hits Out At Raila As She Opposes Referendum Calls (Video)

Rebel ODM MP Aisha Jumwa has hit out at her party leader Raila Odinga.

According to the Malindi legislator the AU envoy is the cause of political problems in the country.

“If you are challenged, please relax and wait for your time. You are the one who is causing problems in this country.

Let’s tell him that even if we change the Constitution today, you will still have a problem,” she said.

Speaking during a ‘Inua Mama Initiative’ meeting, the now Deputy President William Ruto supporter further noted that the Constitution will not be changed to meet a few peoples needs.

“I want to tell those who never accept defeat that we will not amend the Constitution because they can’t accept defeat. When you get into the game, be ready to accept defeat,” Jumwa said.

She also asked the former prime minister not to vie for the presidency in 2022 if he is not ready for defeat.

“Political problems are caused by bad politicians. We have a big problem with people who enter a race with a fixed mind,” she continued.

Aisha Jumwa tells ODM leader Raila to accept defeat and move on pic.twitter.com/TEdXtuASN3 — Daily Nation (@dailynation) June 15, 2019

ODM party has unsuccessfully tried to oust the legislator ever since she pledged to back DP Ruto’s presidential ambitions.

The decision to oust her has however been overturned by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) barring ODM from finalising the process of kicking her out.

