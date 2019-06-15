3 Killed, Several Injured In Gruesome Accident In Machakos

Three people have been killed and several others injured in a Saturday morning accident along the Kitui-Machakos highway.

Confirming the incident Mwala sub-county police commander, Ronald Kirui, stated that the accident happened at Ghetto area just a few kilometers from Wamunyu shopping center.

At least ten other passengers have been rushed to Machakos level 5 hospital with serious multiple injuries.

Read:

According to the officer, the passengers were administered first-aid treatment at Mwala level 4 hospital.

The accident involved a matatu trading under Kinathi Sacco which overturned.

The matatu tyre is claimed to have burst causing the overturn which in turn caused the deaths and injuries.

Commander Kirui told The Standard: “The driver lost control of the vehicle after a tyre burst and the vehicle veered off the road and overturned, occasioning injuries, three of them fatal.”

The vehicle was headed to Kitui from Machakos.

The bodies of the three deceased were moved to Machakos level 5 hospital mortuary.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu