Wajir MP Rashid Kassim Charged With Assaulting Fatuma Gedi, Released On Ksh50,000 Bail

Wajir East Member of Parliament Rashid Kassim was on Friday charged with assaulting Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi.

Appearing before Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, Kassim denied the charges and was released on Ksh50,000 cash bail.

The legislator was arrested on Thursday evening after Gedi reported the assault incident at Parliament Police Station and Speaker Justin Muturi’s office.

Defending the legislator in court, Kassim’s lawyer said their client had mental complications and was rushed to Agha Khan hospital on Thursday.

After his arrest, Kassim was interrogated by authorities for over two hours after which he was detained at Central Police Station.

According to reports, Kassim assaulted Gedi while at Parliament’s parking lot where he had engaged her in a heated discussion.

It is noted that the Wajir East legislator was demanding to know why Gedi, who is a member of the budget committee, had not allocated any money to his Wajir East constituency.

It was then that their argument got out of hand and Kassim physically assaulted the Woman Rep as legislators and security officers watched helplessly.

A picture of the Woman Representative was shared on social media where she is seen crying and possibly bearing a wound in her mouth from the slap.

Gedi is noted to have been rushed to Karen Hospital where first aid was administered after the incident.

With the surfacing of her picture, Kenyans have taken to social media seeking to have Kassim held accountable for his actions.

