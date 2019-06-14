American Comedian With “Weird” Fetish Smells Victoria Kimani’s Armpits (Video)

Kenya’s own Victoria Kimani is in the States and while there she took time to hang out with popular Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson.

In a video posted on Instagram by the singer, the comedian who also appears on Hip Hop Squares hosted by actor Deray Davis awkwardly tries to sniff her armpits.

The African King of comedy has in the past joked about having an armpit smelling fetish.

Read:

“This neega said he has an armpit smelling fetish … only God can deliver him! Modasucka @michaelblackson We would send you back to Africa but I’m not sure they will accept you back 👀👀👀 IF YOU are in LA come to the W Hollywood this Thursday NO AFRICAN TIME!” she captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by victoriakimani (@victoriakimani) on Jun 11, 2019 at 9:50pm PDT

After taking a sniff, a shocked Kimani said, “You are weird. No offense but you’re weird.”

Blackson, 42, is known for his R-rated comedy and his appearance in Next Friday in which he portrayed an Angry African Man.

He also briefly appeared in Tyler Perry’s Nobody’s Fool alongside Tiffany Haddish.

Kimani was performing at W Hollywood at the ‘biggest Afro beat party.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by victoriakimani (@victoriakimani) on May 30, 2019 at 9:10am PDT

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu