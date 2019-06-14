Three Arrested After Police Intercepted Banned Polythene Bags Worth Ksh2 Million

Detectives have on Friday intercepted a consignment of banned polythene bags which is noted to be valued at Ksh 2 million.

According to the police officers, the consignment was intercepted at Ngeria area in Uasin Gishu County.

Three suspects were arrested and will be arraigned in court.

In April, police also impounded at least 50 bales of polythene bags in an operation against contraband goods.

The bags were discovered hidden among crates of eggs in a Kisii-bound vehicle. Busia Sub-county OCPD Josephine Mbane asserted that all vehicles from Uganda would from then onward undergo a thorough inspection before leaving the border points.

According to Ms Mbane, the bags were being taken to Kisii town. The owner of the vehicle was also arrested.

In 2017, the government banned the use and manufacturing of polythene bags following long years of delay.

However, months after the ban there were still industries that were manufacturing the bags especially in the Nairobi’s Industrial Area.

Following the ban over 80,000 jobs were claimed to be lost from companies that produced the products. In a month, Kenyans were estimated to use over 24 million polythene bags which were harmful to the environment.

The ban of polythene bags saw the introduction of non-woven bags which were used in Kenya until earlier this year, when The National Environmental Management Authority NEMA) issued a notice to ban the non-woven polypropylene by March 31.

This was however not effected as the court suspended the ban following various applications that were presented in court barring the ban.

