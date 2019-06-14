in ENTERTAINMENT

Ringtone Allegedly Taking “Wife Search” Craze To Tanzania Following Arrest

ringtone
Ringtone Apoko. [Courtesy]

Gospel singer Ringtone Apoko might just find the ” prayerful, hardworking, God-fearing” woman that he has been looking for for the past few weeks.

The Tenda Wema crooner might have been arrested earlier on in the week but that we understand will not dampen his spirits.

According to the Pulse, the artiste is upping the ante by taking the search to neighboring Tanzania.

Ringtone will apparently be leaving for Dar es Salaam in a couple of days and while there will try win himself a Swahili woman.

On Thursday, he was in Ngong Forest praying for a spouse.

In a video posted on Instagram, he asked his fans to join him in prayer as he continues to seek the face of God about the matter.

He has also threatened to take legal action against those making fun of his “wife finding” project.

Ringtone captioned the video, “You post this again I will sue you (sic).”

 

