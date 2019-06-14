Ex-Nyeri Senior Magistrate Pauline Chesang Released Pending Husband’s Murder Trial

The Machakos Court has released former Nyeri Senior Magistrate Pauline Chesang’ on a Ksh500,000 cash bail and a surety of Ksh1 million.

She has been released pending the commencement of her husband’s murder trial.

Ms Chesang had been detained for the last three months at Athi River Police Station cells following her arrest after her husband’s death.

Read: Maisy Chesang Pleads With Court Not To Hold Her In Same Prison As Inmates She Convicted

The former magistrate was detained to allow police to finalize on their investigations following the brutal murder of her husband. She was accused of paying police officers Ksh181,000 to kill her husband, Robert Chesang.

Robert Chesang, who was an advocate of the High Court, was shot seven times at their home in Machakos on 17th February.

After gaining entry into his home, detectives found the father of two lying in a pool of blood with documents on a couch, laptop, books and booklets all over the place.

Read also: Magistrate Maisy Chesang Detained for Nine Days To Allow Investigation Into Husband Murder

In May, she had been denied bail by Judge David Kimei on grounds that the prosecution were still carrying out their investigations.

It is alleged that the two had marital differences before the lawyer met his death.

Justice George Odunga is yet to set a date for the trial.

