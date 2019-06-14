NTSA Issues Tough Rules To Motorists As It Orders Inspection Of Private Vehicles Every Two Years

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued tough guidelines on the inspection of vehicles in a bid to tame the perennial road carnage.

Announcing the guidelines, NTSA director-general Francis Meja mentioned that under the new regulations, all private vehicles which are more than four years old will have to undergo inspection every two years.

Meja noted: “All commercial, public service and driving school vehicles, [as well as] school buses shall undergo a pre-registration inspection and an annual periodic vehicle inspection thereafter.”

The director general went ahead to note that all salvage vehicles will have to also undergo inspections after repairs and an annual periodic inspection after that.

The guidelines highlight: “All vehicles involved in an accident may be subjected to a motor vehicle inspection test.

“All vehicles which undergo any changes in length, height, width, maximum payload, color, engine swap and other major structural or mechanical changes shall be subject to a modification inspection,” NTSA added.

The regulations also provide that a person interested in becoming a vehicle inspector will make an application to the NTSA and as long as they meet all requirements set out in the regulations.

“The authority shall licence privately-owned vehicle inspection centers to conduct motor vehicle inspection tests on its behalf,” it adds.

NTSA will also only issue a privately-owned vehicle inspection center licence to the applicant if it is satisfied that the proposed center meets the space and equipment required and is not engaged in the business of repairing vehicles at the inspection center.

“A privately-owned vehicle inspection center licence shall only authorize use as the inspection center the premises named therein. No other premises shall be considered to be so authorized by such a licence.”

NTSA officials will be expected to routinely inspect the centers.