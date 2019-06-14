Supermodel Naomi Campbell’s Shares Nude Shots For British Vogue Taken In Kenya

Supermodel Naomi Campbell teased her audiences across the world with a nude picture taken in Kenya for her British Vogue shoot.

In the picture, taken at an undisclosed location in Kenya, the 49-year-old businesswoman and actress bares it all with nothing but a waist bead.

She captioned it, “First drop of Golden Hour 🌅 BTS in Kenya for @britishvogue July 2019 🇰🇪 #NAOMIAFRICA.”

In an accompanying article on British Vogue, Ms Campbell wrote that it has taken her a long time to really be comfortable with nude shoots especially because she was not comfortable in her skin and body.

“Growing up, I never felt at ease in my skin. At school, people would call me names like Olive Oyl or Twigs, and I felt awkward and inadequate. The only time I really felt comfortable was in dance classes – then I’d just be present in my body and forget about everything else.

When I started modelling, I didn’t know how to pose, so I would do what I had trained to do: move as though I was performing classical ballet, or jump and leap about in front of the camera,” she said.

The cover photo was however taken at Lion In The Sun,Malindi, owned by Italian billionaire Flavio Briatore.

Ms Campbell arrived arrived in Kenya on November 23 accompanied by a 13 member-crew.

Campbell’s issue of British Vogue will hit newsstands in July.

