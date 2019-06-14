Nakuru Lawyer Sues Kenya Airways For Negligence and Miscommunication

A city lawyer Peter Kiprotich Bore has sued Kenya airways after he was forced out of a flight on claims that his name was not on the flight manifest.

He said he booked two tickets for flight trips between Kilimanjaro and JKIA on April 15 through Kiwi.com, an online travel agent, as he intended to travel on April 16.

“Within no time, I was unceremoniously and acrimoniously bundled out of Precision Air Flight No. PW725 by the airport staff and security officers who claimed my ticket was not valid,” claims Mr Bore.

Mr Bore claims KQ cleared him to travel through a Precision Air flight that was scheduled to fly from Nairobi to Arusha. He was then bundled up in the cell for two hours.

The lawyer was forced to spend the night at a hotel in Arusha awaiting the next flight that was scheduled to depart at 5.30am the following day.

He has now accused KQ of negligence following its failure to make proper communication to Precision Air regarding his travel arrangements.

“The flight company’s actions amount to gross negligence and I urge the court [to grant] my prayers on compensation following the grave embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish and the serious inconveniences that I was caused after I was unlawfully detained in Kilimanjaro and Arusha,” Mr Bore said.

