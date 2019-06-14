Celebrations At NRG Radio As Kamene, Kibe Host Last Show (Photos)

in ENTERTAINMENT

Kamene Goro and Andrew Kibe. [Courtesy]

NRG Radio has bid goodbye to its breakfast show talent.

Kamene Goro and Andrew Kibe have hosted the NRG Breakfast Club for a couple of months alongside DJ Kace.

To mark the memorable day, there was plenty of cake.

"It is official. @kamenegoro and @kibeandy are leaving. #NRGBreakfastClub. You lit this joint..We wish you all the best @kamenegoro and @kibeandy#NRGBreakfastClub," wrote NRG on Instagram.

 

The duo’s next stop will be Radio Africa’s Kiss 100 after Breakfast with the Stars host Adelle Onyango quit.

She had been at the station for 7 years.

Her co-host Shaffie Weru’s future at the station remains a mystery with some saying that he might soon host an evening show.

It has also been said that with new talent will come a new station.

 

