Celebrations At NRG Radio As Kamene, Kibe Host Last Show (Photos)

NRG Radio has bid goodbye to its breakfast show talent.
Kamene Goro and Andrew Kibe have hosted the NRG Breakfast Club for a couple of months alongside DJ Kace.
To mark the memorable day, there was plenty of cake.
“It is official. @kamenegoro and @kibeandy are leaving. #NRGBreakfastClub. You lit this joint..We wish you all the best @kamenegoro and @kibeandy. #NRGBreakfastClub,” wrote NRG on Instagram.
You lit this joint 😝🤪…..We wish you all the best @kamenegoro and @kibeandy. 💯🔥 #NRGBreakfastClub
The duo’s next stop will be Radio Africa’s Kiss 100 after Breakfast with the Stars host Adelle Onyango quit.
She had been at the station for 7 years.
Her co-host Shaffie Weru’s future at the station remains a mystery with some saying that he might soon host an evening show.
It has also been said that with new talent will come a new station.
