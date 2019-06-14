in SPORTS

Senegal Squad Mounts Guard Of Honour For Sadio Mané (Video)

Sadio Mane had an incredible season leading Liverpool’s attacking line.

The centre-forward scored 26 goals in all competitions and was crowned a Champions League winner with the Reds.

Now the striker has linked up with the Senegal national team ahead of this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament, which is being hosted in Egypt, kicks off later this month and Mane certainly received a heroes welcome upon his return to the national set-up.

A video has emerged online of the Senegalese squad giving the No. 10 a guard of honour following his European success with Liverpool.

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

