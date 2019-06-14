Governor Sonko Sues The Star Over False HIV Positive Reports

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has sued The Star and the Daily Nation for publishing false statements against him.

From the court documents seen by Kahawa Tungu, Sonko says that on May 7, 2019, theStar published misleading story under the tittle; How HIV Report Helped Sonko Out Of Kamiti Maximum Prison.

The governor said that the statements alluded by the Star and Author James Mbaka were malicious and reckless. He said that the defendants never bothered to verify the information from the him .

He denied having contracted HIV Virus which he confirmed by two tests one conducted at the The Nairobi Hospital in 2011 and another test conducted at the Nairobi West Hospital this year after the allegations.Governor Sonko said that the statements have subjected him to public ridicule and embarrassment as a result.

In his documents he accused the Star Newspaper of publishing the story to increase sales, readership and ultimately increase the audience in the view of making profit from the sale of advertising space

He has therefore asked the court to award him the general damages for libel and slander.

The newspaper claimed that the judge ruled that the Governor was ‘a HIV positive patient’ citing medical evidence allegedly on record.

The article further claimed that he was released three months prior to the completion of a one-year sentence.

“These are contained in a controversial judgment issued by High Court judge Samuel Oguk (now deceased) in application No 80 of 2001,” the article reads.

The Governor has also filed a separate suit against The Daily Nation for publishing a story stating that the Nairobi governor was involved in graft and was under probe by EACC. Sonko said that the article portrayed him as a corrupt leader and questioned his integrity and honesty.

In his pleadings is dismissed the claims stating that the article were mer propaganda and personal prejudice and a personal vendetta againsy him.

