How Garissa County Lost Ksh40 Million In Homecoming Celebrations, ‘Prayers’

Garissa County under the leadership of governor Ali Korane lost at least Ksh40.4 million in the last 10 months ending December 2018, reports reaching Kahawa Tungu have indicated.

According to insiders in the county, on March 12, 2018, the county spent at least Ksh5.2 million in the homecoming ceremony of the county secretary and head of public service Abdi M Ali.

On the same month, on the 31st day, the county had another homecoming ceremony for the water and irrigation CEC Issa Oyow in Abdisamad area where Ksh3.8 million was spent, amounting to Ksh9 million in just one month.

In June 28, 2018, governor Korane went to Minnesota, USA, in a tour termed as ‘diaspora engagements’ where he spent a whooping Ksh9.6 million.

A week later, another Ksh7.15 million was spent on a homecoming ceremony for Lands, Housing & Urban Planning CEC Mohamed Abdi Shale at Kamuthe area.

Towards the end of August 2018, on August 25, another homecoming ceremony was held at Madogshe town for the chairlady of the public service board Ms Ebla Sahal. Ksh2.5 million was spent, drawn from the county coffers.

The county also held an Annual Special Prayer Day at Nuno Trading Centre, at the tune of Ksh700,000 sponsored by the county. Another prayer day, Annual Community Prayer Day, was held on November 3, 2018 at Nnighi in Bura where Ksh550,000 was spent from the county.

On December 23, 2018, the governor traveled to London, UK, in a engagement with diasporas where he spent at least Ksh11 million.

