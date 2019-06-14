Blow To Consumers As Fuel Prices Shoot Yet Again In June Review

Kenyans who rely on petroleum products for their daily lives will continue to dig dipper into their pockets after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced an increment in fuel prices on Friday.

In the latest review, Super Petrol, Diesel prices increased by Ksh3.07 and Ksh0.39 per litre respectively in Nairobi.

The price of Kerosene, however, decreases by Ksh0.34 per litre.

Read: Kenyans Stare At Higher Bills As EPRA Increases Fuel Prices Again

Following the review, Super Petrol will trade at ksh115.10, Diesel Ksh104.76 and Kerosene Ksh104.28 in Nairobi.

The new prices will be effective at midnight.

Last month, Nairobi prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene were Ksh112.03, Ksh104.37 and Ksh104.62 respectively.

Also Read: Tougher Times Ahead For Kenyans As Fuel Prices Go Up In Latest Review

In Mombasa pump prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene will be Sh112.45, Sh102.13 and Sh101.65 respectively.

Busia and Migori counties are the worst hit in the new changes as petrol will trade at ksh118. Kisumu and Eldoret follow closely at Ksh116.57.

The increase has largely been blamed for by the US sanctions on Iran oil which would like to take a toll on fuel consumers in the country.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu