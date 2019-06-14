Family Kills Father Who Shot His Six Children In Elgeyo Marakwet

A man who sprayed his children with bullets in Elgeyo Marakwet on Sunday last week has been killed by his family members.

According to reports, David Yano, who has been on the run after committing the heinous act was nabbed at Kabulwo Trading Centre on Thursday afternoon, frogged matched to his home before he was shot six times.

The man, a suspected bandit, was buried shortly after his killing.

Koibirir Location Chief Alfred Lorem confirmed the incident saying the man, went into hiding after three of his children died on the spot during the Sunday incident while the remaining three were rushed to County Referral Hospital in Elgeyo Marakwet County where they are nursing gunshot wounds.

“He was today arrested today at Kobulwa in Keiyo North. His kinsmen were informed and they rushed with a motorbike and brought him to his home place in Kasige village and they killed him at 2:30 pm,” Mr Alfred told the police.

Last week, Marakwet East Sub-County Police Commander Vincent Kitili said the man shot the children – two of whom are his own – while they were sleeping at their home in Kapker Village.

The man is said to have committed the offence after a disagreement with his wife, who was away during the incident.

