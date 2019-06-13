Women MPs Storm Out Of Parliament In Protest Of Fatuma Gedi’s Assault

Women MPs walked out of parliament in protest over the assault of Wajir woman representative Fatuma Gedi by Wajir East MP Rashid Amin.

Speaker Justin Muturi has called for the arrest of Wajir East MP Rashid Kassim

Members of Parliament (MPs) were on Thursday left in shock after Wajir East MP Rashid Kassim slapped his county Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi.

Gedi is reported to have been assaulted by Rashid while at Parliament’s parking lot where he had engaged her in a heated discussion.

It is noted that the Wajir East legislator was demanding to know why Gedi, who is a member of the budget committee, had not allocated any money to his Wajir East constituency.

It was then that their argument got out of hand and Rashid physically assaulted the Woman Rep as legislators and security officers watched helplessly.

A picture of the Woman Representative has been shared on social media where she is seen crying and possibly bearing a wound in her mouth from the slap.

Gedi is noted to have been rushed to Karen Hospital where first aid was administered before recording a statement at Parliament Police Station under OB 20/13/6/2019.

With the surfacing of her picture, Kenyans have taken to social media seeking to have Kassim held accountable for his actions.

“Any man who assaults a female and raises his hand on her is a worse than an animal. It’s just unimaginable. How can an MP attack a female MP? And in the supposedly honorable parliament? Fatuma Gedi deserves justice!” Asmali Mohamed shared on Twitter.

