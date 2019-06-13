Wajir East MP Rashid Kassim Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Woman Rep Gedi

Wajir East Member of Parliament Rashid Amin Kassim has been arrested for allegedly assaulting Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi.

The MP was arrested on Thursday after Gedi filed a complaint at parliament Police Station and to the office of the Speaker at Parliament Buildings.

Earlier, Speaker Justin Muturi called for the arrest of the legislator.

Read: Women MPs Storm Out Of Parliament In Protest Of Fatuma Gedi’s Assault

According to reports, Kassim assaulted Gedi while at Parliament’s parking lot where he had engaged her in a heated discussion.

It is noted that the Wajir East legislator was demanding to know why Gedi, who is a member of the budget committee, had not allocated any money to his Wajir East constituency.

It was then that their argument got out of hand and Kassim physically assaulted the Woman Rep as legislators and security officers watched helplessly.

Also Read: Kenyan Investigative Journalist Kassim Mohamed Among Those Arrested In Uganda

A picture of the Woman Representative has been shared on social media where she is seen crying and possibly bearing a wound in her mouth from the slap.

Gedi is noted to have been rushed to Karen Hospital where first aid was administered after the incident.

With the surfacing of her picture, Kenyans have taken to social media seeking to have Kassim held accountable for his actions.

Also Read: Confused Lot, KOT Tells ODM After Associating With Jubilee’s Victory In Wajir West

“Any man who assaults a female and raises his hand on her is a worse than an animal. It’s just unimaginable. How can an MP attack a female MP? And in the supposedly honorable parliament? Fatuma Gedi deserves justice!” Asmali Mohamed shared on Twitter.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu