Shock As Wajir East MP Rashid Kassim Slaps Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi In Parliament

Members of Parliament (MPs) were on Thursday left in shock after Wajir East MP Rashid Kassim slapped his county Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi.

Gedi is reported to have been assaulted by Rashid while at Parliament’s parking lot where he had engaged her in a heated discussion.

It is noted that the Wajir East legislator was demanding to know why Gedi, who is a member of the budget committee, had not allocated any money to his Wajir East constituency.

It was then that their argument got out of hand and Rashid physically assaulted the Woman Rep as legislators and security officers watched helplessly.

A picture of the Woman Representative has been shared on social media where she is seen crying and possibly bearing a wound in her mouth from the slap.

Gedi is noted to have been rushed to Karen Hospital where first aid was administered before recording a statement at Parliament Police Station under OB 20/13/6/2019.

With the surfacing of her picture, Kenyans have taken to social media seeking to have Kassim held accountable for his actions.

“Any man who assaults a female and raises his hand on her is a worse than an animal. It’s just unimaginable. How can an MP attack a female MP? And in the supposedly honorable parliament? Fatuma Gedi deserves justice!” Asmali Mohamed shared on Twitter.

Shock as a male Legislator from Wajir County slaps the County Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi at the Parliament lobby. This is disgraceful. This parliament is sinking lower by the day. pic.twitter.com/cluLmolqzK — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) June 13, 2019

Some elders will come out and try to ‘solve’ this chini ya maji. Sad. Someone should face the law. https://t.co/TezElEyxjN — DD (@Disembe) June 13, 2019

