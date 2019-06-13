Paul Okoye Of P-Square Puts On Blast Kenyan Woman Asking For Monetary Favours

Nigerian star Paul Okoye formerly of boy band P-Square has put on blast a Kenyan woman seeking favours of monetary value from him.

Okoye, a married father of three exposed the woman who identifies herself as Morah, on his Instagram page.

According to the award winning artiste, the 22 year old Kenyan who is apparently in Tanzania at the moment slid into his DM asking for him to pay for a trip to the United States in June.

She also asks the Reason with me crooner to fund her education also in the US.

”Hi Paul Okoye. I am Morah, I am turning 22-years old in July. I am a Kenyan but currently in Tanzania with my parents. This is my mum’s account I am using.

Can you kindly please help me financially, by sponsoring me to study in the university in USA? And can you please help me to go to US this June, to have fun? Please reply to me today without fail,” she wrote.

Responding to the woman, Okoye said: “ “Some humans though….. see ehh!! your own hell fire will be V.V.I.P popping sniper and ota pia pai second chance Kee you there ,” he said.

In the comment section however, fellow Nigerian artiste Banky W revealed that he too had received the exact message.

“Got the exact same messages. Word for word,” he wrote.

