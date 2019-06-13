Is ‘Pamzo’ The Man To Replace ‘Zico’ As Gor Mahia Assistant Coach?

Kenyan Premier League giants Gor Mahia are presently hunting for a new assistant coach following the recent resignation of Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno who has since joined KCB FC as head coach.

Many names have been floated as potential replacements to work with Turkish Cypriot manager Hassan Oktay but three stand out, Kahawa Tungu can report.

Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo, who is currently serving in the same position at KCB FC is tauted as the firm favorite to fill the void.

Our sources can confirm that Pamzo, a former Kenyan international, will not remain at KCB.

The 49-year-old is no stranger to K’Ogalo having played for them as a defender between 1992 and 1994, winning the 1993 KPL title.

He also played for Tusker, Kenya Pipeline, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan of India.

Pamzo returned to manage Bengal as an assistant coach in 2015 after winning the KPL with Tusker in 2012. He is also a football pundit with a local radio station.

Frank Ouna, who was replaced by Zico at KCB is also linked with the job.

He held the same position at Gor Mahia under Scotsman Frank Nuttall, winning the 2015 KPL title unbeaten.

Patrick Odhiambo of Sony Sugar is another potential Zico replacement. The youthful gaffer was one of the standout coaches in the just ended KPL season.

He has previously coached Agro Chemical FC and Western Stima.

