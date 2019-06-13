in NEWS

NTSA Revokes 51 Driving School Licences, Here Is The List

The National Transport and Safety Authority has on Thursday announced the revocation of 51 driving schools licenses.

Making the announcement, NTSA Director-General Francis Meja asserted that the schools were revoked due to failure to provide documents required for the validation exercise that commenced in April.

Meja mentioned: “The authority has revoked their licenses and deactivated their access to the NTSA Driving School Portal.”

The director further noted that the schools are in various counties including Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, and Machakos.

He also exclaimed that the licenses were revoked as part of efforts to weed out schools operating illegally.

The agency is tasked with licensing drivers, formulating and reviewing the driving school curriculum, vide section 4(2)(i) and (j) of the National Transport and Safety Authority Act, 2012.

The schools which have been revoked include:

Nairobi

  1. Charkar Trade Company- Embakasi

  2. Ganatra Plant and Equipment Training Institute Limited –Baba DogoRoad

  3. Kifaru Driving School -Eastleigh

  4. Motory cycle Riding School (K) Limited Ngara

  5. Printax Driving School –Village Market

  6. Safe Link Driving School- Ruaraka

  7. Sony Driving School -Ongata Rongai

  8. World International Driving- Donholm

Embu

  1. NationWide Driving School

  2. Mike Saba Driving School

  3. Jabs Driving School

Kisii and Kisumu

  1. Imperial Driving School – Rongo, Kisii

  2. Samtech Driving School – Kisumu

  3. KwachDrivingSchool – Kisumu

  4. Leach Driving School – Kisumu

  5. Captain Driving School – Kisumu

Bungoma and Mombasa

  1. Sayona Driving School – Bungoma

  2. Gakara Driving School

  3. Iqra Driving School

  4. Isma Driving School and Computer Services

Meru and Marsabit

  1. Turima Driving School – Meru

  2. Marsabit Driving School

Nakuru

  1. Mercy Driving School

  2. Motorcycle Riding School

  3. Kareu Hardware Driving School

  4. Rift Valley Institute of Business Studies

  5. Batian Driving School -Naivasha

Uasin Gishu, Thika, Kiambu and Garissa

  1. Camy Driving School- Eldoret

  2. LifeStyle Driving School- Ngariga

  3. Baraka Driving School -Kimbimbi

  4. Geombuki Driving School-Branch- Thika

  5. Digitex Driving School -Thika

  6. Thogoto Technology- Kikuyu

  7. Gakuyo Plant Operators Driving School- Thika

  8. Aha Driving School Limited -Thika

  9. Nyaga Youth Polytechnic Driving School -Ngewa

  10. Excel Driving School -Garissa

  11. Petanns Driving School And Computer College Limited -Ruaka

  12. St.Kizito Driving school- Mwihoko

  13. Waki Driving School- Gatundu

  14. Shanik Driving School -Thika

  15. Batian Driving School- Makuyu

  16. Sony Driving School Muranga-Kenol

  17. Angelica Ventures Company Limited -Thika

  18. Joho Driving School Limuru-Town

  19. Denis Motor Vehicle Training and Driving School -Matuu

  20. Ithoka Driving School Mwingi

Machakos

  1. Amon Driving School

  2. Double Vision Driving School

  3. Kaewa Technical Training & Driving School

  4. Autotech Automobile Driving School Kitengela-Namanga

Written by Jael Keya

