NTSA Revokes 51 Driving School Licences, Here Is The List

The National Transport and Safety Authority has on Thursday announced the revocation of 51 driving schools licenses.

Making the announcement, NTSA Director-General Francis Meja asserted that the schools were revoked due to failure to provide documents required for the validation exercise that commenced in April.

Meja mentioned: “The authority has revoked their licenses and deactivated their access to the NTSA Driving School Portal.”

Read:

The director further noted that the schools are in various counties including Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, and Machakos.

He also exclaimed that the licenses were revoked as part of efforts to weed out schools operating illegally.