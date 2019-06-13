NTSA Revokes 51 Driving School Licences, Here Is The List

The National Transport and Safety Authority has on Thursday announced the revocation of 51 driving schools licenses.
Making the announcement, NTSA Director-General Francis Meja asserted that the schools were revoked due to failure to provide documents required for the validation exercise that commenced in April.
Meja mentioned: “The authority has revoked their licenses and deactivated their access to the NTSA Driving School Portal.”
The director further noted that the schools are in various counties including Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, and Machakos.
He also exclaimed that the licenses were revoked as part of efforts to weed out schools operating illegally.
The agency is tasked with licensing drivers, formulating and reviewing the driving school curriculum, vide section 4(2)(i) and (j) of the National Transport and Safety Authority Act, 2012.
The schools which have been revoked include:
Nairobi
-
Charkar Trade Company- Embakasi
-
Ganatra Plant and Equipment Training Institute Limited –Baba DogoRoad
-
Kifaru Driving School -Eastleigh
-
Motory cycle Riding School (K) Limited Ngara
-
Printax Driving School –Village Market
-
Safe Link Driving School- Ruaraka
-
Sony Driving School -Ongata Rongai
-
World International Driving- Donholm
Embu
-
NationWide Driving School
-
Mike Saba Driving School
-
Jabs Driving School
Kisii and Kisumu
-
Imperial Driving School – Rongo, Kisii
-
Samtech Driving School – Kisumu
-
KwachDrivingSchool – Kisumu
-
Leach Driving School – Kisumu
-
Captain Driving School – Kisumu
Bungoma and Mombasa
-
Sayona Driving School – Bungoma
-
Gakara Driving School
-
Iqra Driving School
-
Isma Driving School and Computer Services
Meru and Marsabit
-
Turima Driving School – Meru
-
Marsabit Driving School
Nakuru
-
Mercy Driving School
-
Motorcycle Riding School
-
Kareu Hardware Driving School
-
Rift Valley Institute of Business Studies
-
Batian Driving School -Naivasha
Uasin Gishu, Thika, Kiambu and Garissa
-
Camy Driving School- Eldoret
-
LifeStyle Driving School- Ngariga
-
Baraka Driving School -Kimbimbi
-
Geombuki Driving School-Branch- Thika
-
Digitex Driving School -Thika
-
Thogoto Technology- Kikuyu
-
Gakuyo Plant Operators Driving School- Thika
-
Aha Driving School Limited -Thika
-
Nyaga Youth Polytechnic Driving School -Ngewa
-
Excel Driving School -Garissa
-
Petanns Driving School And Computer College Limited -Ruaka
-
St.Kizito Driving school- Mwihoko
-
Waki Driving School- Gatundu
-
Shanik Driving School -Thika
-
Batian Driving School- Makuyu
-
Sony Driving School Muranga-Kenol
-
Angelica Ventures Company Limited -Thika
-
Joho Driving School Limuru-Town
-
Denis Motor Vehicle Training and Driving School -Matuu
-
Ithoka Driving School Mwingi
Machakos
-
Amon Driving School
-
Double Vision Driving School
-
Kaewa Technical Training & Driving School
-
Autotech Automobile Driving School Kitengela-Namanga
