Meet Mama Dangote’s Husband’s Alleged Child With Sidechick (Photo)

Diamond Platnumz’s mother Sandra Kasim alias Mama Dangote’s husband, Rally Jones is said to have sired a child with his sidechick a few weeks ago.

The sidechick in question has been identified as Shariffa Tambaza, a wealthy woman who will apparently not be intimidated by Mama Dangote or her daughter Esma.

Read: Paul Okoye Of P-Square Puts On Blast Kenyan Woman Asking For Monetary Favours

In a phone interview that was leaked earlier on in the week, Mama Dangote lashed out at her cheating husband.

She urged Jones to have more kids if he so wishes. She did however clarify that is the legal wife and other after her, “fake.”

“Simjui aliyezaa hata kama kazaa sio mke, mimi ni mke najulikana kote. Kama anataka azae tu, hakatazwi mtu kuzaa halafu mimi sio tasa, watoto ninao na tena wanajulikana dunia nzima. Wanalinufaisha jiji, sasa mimi mtoto wake atanishughulisha nini?

Ndio kwanza mchanga kama kazaliwa. Hanibabaishi chochote hata kama ni mwanamke ako naye hanibabaishi. Hana mbele wala nyuma mimi sio muuza uchi. Mimi nakaa kwangu na nina familia na ninajiheshimu na nina kila kitu. Kama alichepuka akaenda kuzaa azae tu,” she said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu