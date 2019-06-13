Kisumu’s Mamboleo Showground Braced For Historic Elgon Cup

Saturday 22 June 2019 will be a historic date for the city of Kisumu and the game of rugby in Kenya when the Mamboleo Showground plays host to the first leg of the Elgon Cup, the traditional fixture played annually between Kenya and Uganda.

It is historic as this is the first test match being played outside Nairobi and in Kisumu, a city that has long served as a launchpad for future stars of the game.

A good number of National team players past and present have gone through the formative years of their rugby in Kisumu and its environs. Some notable Kisumu old boys such as Andrew Amonde, Jacob Ojee, Teddy Omondi, Martin Owila, Paul Oimbo, Moses Kola to name but a few have all gone on to don National team colors and claim several honors including the Elgon Cup.

Event preparations are progressing well with the tournament hosts and organizers expecting to put up a good show and attract large crowds to the fixture.

Advance tickets are already on sale online on www.tikohub.co.ke with regular tickets retailing at Ksh 400 and VIP tickets at Ksh 1500 and will be on sale until midnight Wednesday 19 June. Regular tickets will cost Ksh 500 at the gate on game day.

