IEBC Acting CEO Marjan Hussein Among 10 Kenyans Shortlisted To Succeed Chiloba

Ten applicants have been shortlisted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in the race to succeed former Commission CEO Ezra Chiloba.

In an advert in the local dailies, IEBC stated that the commission received 97 applications out of which ten applicants were shortlisted.

They are Mabonga Joel Lusweti, Nakitari Okuku Humphrey, Aura Zephania Okeyo, Kioko Paul Christopher Kimali, Kariuki Nancy wanjiku, Marjan Hussein, Murigi Elishiba Muthoni, Tarus Benjamin Kipchumba, Mwasi Anne Kerubo and Khalid Billow.

The Interviews will be carried out at the Commission’s offices at Anniversary Towers 6th Floor from June 24 to June 26.

The position fell vacant after Chiloba was sacked on October 12 last year, after being on suspension from April 2018.

His job was then advertised on January 18 this year and qualified candidates were given until January 31, 2019, to apply.

The commission re-advertised the post on May 21.

According to reports, few Kenyans had applied for former CEO Ezra Chiloba’s job prompting the commission to re-advertise it.

Following the decision to send the CEO on compulsory leave, three commissioners – Connie Maina, Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya – announced their resignation on April 16, 2018.

Chiloba, who oversaw the 2017 General Election, was accused of gross misconduct and failure to follow the commission’s decisions.

He had moved to court to stop the commission’s chairman Wafula Chebukati from forcing him to go on compulsory leave. The court allowed him to go back to work but was later dismissed from the commission.

Thereafter, a standoff between Chebukati and Chiloba revealed deep divisions in the commission.

At one point, Chiloba was accused of sneaking crucial files from the commission through his Secretary.

The commission is currently operating with only three commissioners.

