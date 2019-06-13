Wasafi’s Harmonize Buys Parents Brand New Cars (Photos)

Rajab Abdul Kahali aka Harmonize surprised his parents with cars earlier on in the day.

The WCB Wasafi Records signee had two; silver and white cars ready for pick up.

Taking to Instagram, the Never Give Up singer captioned the vehicles “Mama Konde Boy and Mzee Konde Boy’s new cars”.

“Just bought this two cars one silver and one white juts waiting for them to come and pick them,” he said.

His mother settled for the silver one and the father, well, was happy with his new white Toyota Harrier.

A few weeks ago, Harmonize surprised his childhood friend Jose Wamipango with a brand new Toyota Swift for his birthday.

Jose, he said has had his back before the fame and money and has always believed in him.

“Hata kuiandika niliandika nikiwa katika mazingira ngumu sana nikiwa Ghetto. Nilikuwa naishi kwa mwanangu anaitwa Jose Wamipango. Nilikuwa naishi ABC lakini mwanagu anaitwa Jose alikuwa anaishi maeneo ya Ilala familia yao kidogo ilikuwa iko freshi.

So nilikuwa natoka zangu kuangalia studio tofauti tofauti nikiwa late naenda pale kwa mwangu Jose. Birthday yake ilikuwa juzi nilikuwa niko Nigeria nimerudi jana, leo nimemnunulia gari nimetoka kumkabidhi,” Harmonize said.

