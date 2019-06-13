Harambee Stars Official AFCON 2019 Squad Numbers Revealed

Football Kenya Federation has revealed the official Harambee Stars squad numbers for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, set to be held in Egypt starting June 21, 2019.

Captain Victor Wanyama and influential forward Michael Olunga have maintained their preferred Number 12 and Number 14 jerseys while Eric Johanna and Francis Kahata will spot the Number 10 and 11 jerseys respectively. Ayub Timbe, meanwhile, will don the iconic Number 7 jersey.

First choice goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, in the meantime, has opted for Number 18, with Faruk Shikalo set to don Number 1.

The team is getting set for their scheduled friendly match against the Democratic Republic of Congo, set to be played on Saturday June 15, 2019, in Madrid, Spain.

They will then jet out to Egypt on June 19, 2019, five days prior to their 2019 AFCON opening match against Algeria.

Official AFCON Squad Numbers:

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi, 1. Faruk Shikalo, 23. John Oyemba

Defenders

Philemon Otieno, 5. Musa Mohamed, 3. Abud Omar, 13. Eric Ouma, 4. Joash Onyango, 15. David Owino, 6. Bernard Ochieng

Midfielders

Dennis Odhiambo, 17. Ismael Gonzalez, 10. Eric Johanna, 12. Victor Wanyama, 2. Joseph Okumu, 19. Ovella Ochieng, 11. Francis Kahata, 7. Ayub Timbe, Johanna Omollo, 16. Paul Were

Forwards

John Avire, 14. Michael Olunga, 22. Masud Juma

