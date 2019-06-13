Four Family Members Die In Grisly Accident In Homa Bay

Four family members were killed on Wednesday evening in a road accident at Nyakwere area on Katito Kendu Bay road, Homa Bay County.

The four were in a pick-up heading towards Homa Bay, when they got involved into the gruesome accident that claimed their lives.

Their pick-up is noted to have been involved in a head-on collision with a Probox that was heading to the opposite direction.

Confirming the incident, Nyanza traffic boss Andrew Naibei stated that the family members were a woman, her son and her two grandchildren.

Three of the victims died on the spot while one was confirmed dead on arrival at Gendia Mission Hospital.

In a separate incident, eight officers of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) were on Wednesday injured after a truck they were travelling in overturned on the Nairobi-Kangundo Highway.

Matungulu OCPD Isaac Thuranira noted that the truck heading from Nairobi towards Kangundo was carrying 18 soldiers, 10 of whom escaped unhurt.

The driver is claimed to have lost control of the lorry before it veered off the road and overturned.

The OCPD further stated that investigations are underway to establish what caused the accident.

The injured soldiers were later taken to the Defence Forces Memorial Hospital.

